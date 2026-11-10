Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has left Frosinone midfielder Giacomo Calò out of his squad. Mancini explained why: "Calò is one of many lads who are doing well at the moment; Frosinone have 3-4 good ones. But we cannot call up players aged 29 or 30 at this stage. We will do so when we need to, but not because his agent tells us to." Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Calò had no complaints: "I'll turn 30 in February, so it's normal that my age puts me at a disadvantage compared with younger players. But if I keep this up…. I was a little afraid I would never make my mark; now people are talking about me in connection with the national team. It feels like a dream."
Frosinone, Calò speaks: “The national team? I’m almost 30, so it’s normal that my age puts me at a disadvantage compared with younger players. But I really believe in it”
Career in Serie B
"I've always played for teams fighting to avoid relegation from Serie B. At Castellamare, Pordenone and Cosenza. But at Frosinone, too, that seemed to be the aim. Then we achieved something incredible. I scored 10 times and improved in that respect as well."
Frosinone, their national team
"Am I ready for Italy? Who knows. For now, Frosinone are my national team; everything else comes after that. Whatever happens will follow from there. I care little about the controversy and would rather not fuel it. I know I’ll turn 30 in February, and that matters. Call-ups so far have always favoured younger players…"
Future in football
"I see myself as a footballer for a long time, but as soon as I have an asset, I study to become a sporting director. Maybe I'll never do it, but it fascinates me. I know lots of footballers, watch matches and try to keep informed and study."
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