Next matches MIL Serie A 12:00 FRC

Giacomo Calò has missed out on an Italy call-up. National-team manager Roberto Mancini left the Frosinone midfielder out and explained why: "Calò is one of many young players doing well at the moment; Frosinone have 3-4 good ones. But we cannot call up 29- or 30-year-old players at this stage. We will when we need to, but not because his agent tells us to." Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Calò had no complaints: "I'll turn 30 in February, so it's normal that my age puts me at a disadvantage compared with younger players. But if I keep this up…. I was a little afraid I would never make a name for myself; now people are talking about me in connection with the national team. It feels like a dream."