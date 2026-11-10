Giacomo Calò has missed out on an Italy call-up. National-team manager Roberto Mancini left the Frosinone midfielder out and explained why: "Calò is one of many young players doing well at the moment; Frosinone have 3-4 good ones. But we cannot call up 29- or 30-year-old players at this stage. We will when we need to, but not because his agent tells us to." Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Calò had no complaints: "I'll turn 30 in February, so it's normal that my age puts me at a disadvantage compared with younger players. But if I keep this up…. I was a little afraid I would never make a name for myself; now people are talking about me in connection with the national team. It feels like a dream."
Frosinone, Calò speaks: “Italy? I’m almost 30, so it’s normal that my age puts me at a disadvantage compared with younger players. But I really believe I can make it.”
Career in Serie B
"I've always played for teams fighting to avoid relegation from Serie B. At Castellamare, Pordenone and Cosenza. Even at Frosinone, that seemed to be the aim, but then we achieved something incredible. I scored 10 times and improved in that respect too."
Frosinone, their national team
"Am I ready for the national team? Who knows. For now, Frosinone are my national team; everything else comes later. Whatever happens will follow from that. I care little about the controversy and would rather not fuel it. I know I'll turn 30 in February, and that matters. So far, call-ups have always favoured younger players…"
Future in football
"I see myself as a footballer for a long time, but I've just started actively studying to become a sporting director. Maybe I'll never do it, but it fascinates me. I know lots of footballers, watch matches, and try to keep informed and study."
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