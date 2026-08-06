Reality took a completely different turn. Núñez failed to deliver the level the fans had expected, and his attacking effectiveness fell away sharply. He never proved he was the striker capable of making the difference in the big matches.
The coaching staff's conviction shifted as the season wore on. Within six months they dropped him from the domestic squad, a decision that laid bare just how far the player had fallen after starting as the coach's first bet.
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Núñez played 16 matches in the Al-Hilal shirt, scoring 6 goals and providing just 4 assists.
He fired off 42 shots, 18 of them on target, and squandered 8 clear chances. A conversion rate of only 15% lays bare the struggle Al-Hilal endured with the Uruguayan striker.