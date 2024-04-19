From Mthethwa, Maart to Du Preez! Why Kaizer Chiefs' signings are flopping - 'They are being outsmarted by Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns in transfer window'
The Glamour Boys have done some poor business in the transfer market in the past few years, that is according to the club's legend.
- Shongwe says Chiefs buy wrong players
- Chiefs signed more than eight players
- Pirates & Sundowns have been doing better than Amakhosi