From Jerry Sikhosana to Benedict Vilakazi! Tshegofatso Mabasa joins Orlando Pirates' exclusive group of players with league hat-tricks

The 27-year-old's hat-trick contributed significantly to their 7-1 victory over Golden Arrows in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday.

The victory against Abafana Bes'thende not only provided a significant boost to the Buccaneers' pursuit of securing second place in the league and qualifying for the Caf Champions League but also elevated Mabasa's status within the team.

With a tally of 10 league goals, Mabasa is in contention for the PSL top goal scorer award, sharing the same number of goals with Mamelodi Sundowns' Lucas Ribeiro Costa, as they lead the charts.

As the Ghost faithful shower Mabasa with praise, GOAL delves into which other current and former Bucs players are part of this exclusive league hat-trick club as Opta Jabu.