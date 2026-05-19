Reports state that Nagelsmann—who will unveil his squad on Thursday—has already called Füllkrug to inform him of the decision. Despite a poor season, the 33-year-old had clung to hope until the end, trusting that his header ability would earn him a place in the World Cup squad.

Recent struggles at club level, however, have forced Nagelsmann to leave the former Werder Bremen man out. After a disappointing, injury-hit spell at West Ham United, he moved on loan to Milan in early January, hoping to force his way into Nagelsmann's plans. That strategy backfired: he failed to secure a regular starting berth and has scored only once in 19 Serie A outings to date.

A late call-up, he had only made his DFB debut shortly before the 2022 World Cup at 29 and was one of the few bright spots during Germany's early exit in Qatar. With ten goals in his first twelve caps, he had quickly established himself as a fan favourite, netting twice in five substitute appearances at the 2024 European Championship on home soil.

Since the tournament, he has managed only three additional caps, his last goal coming in the 5-0 Nations League win over Hungary in September 2024. Injuries kept him out of the World Cup qualifiers, and his lack of form meant he was also omitted from the friendlies against Switzerland (4-3) and Ghana (2-1) in March.