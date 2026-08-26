Harvey Elliott is also among the players AC Milan are tracking for their attack. Caughtoffside wrote today that the 2003-born attacking winger, who is on Liverpool's books, has been on the Rossoneri scouts' radar for some time, and they are said to have put his name to the club's transfer team. There is still no negotiation at this stage, but according to the English website, AC Milan are ready to turn words into action. They like Elliott's profile because he can play both behind the striker and as a wing-back, and the fact he is not one of Iraola's first choices could push him away from Anfield.







