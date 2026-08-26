Harvey Elliott is also among the players AC Milan are tracking for their attack. Caughtoffside wrote today that the 2003-born attacking winger, who is on Liverpool's books, has been on the Rossoneri scouts' radar for some time, and they are said to have put his name to the club's transfer team. There is still no negotiation at this stage, but according to the English website, AC Milan are ready to turn words into action. They like Elliott's profile because he can play both behind the striker and as a wing-back, and the fact he is not one of Iraola's first choices could push him away from Anfield.
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From England - Milan, Harvey Elliott is one of AC Milan's main targets. Liverpool set the price
Liverpool’s valuation
According to Caughtoffside reports, Liverpool are willing to let him go for around €30-35 million, while Milan value him at €20-25 million. The two clubs have not yet made contact to try to reach an agreement, but negotiations could begin soon. Elliott has returned to Liverpool after a season on loan at Aston Villa, where he played a bit-part role, making nine appearances for a total of 277 minutes and scoring just one goal.
Best player of the 2025 European Under-21 Championship
Elliott has made 147 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Fulham in 2019. Long regarded as an enfant prodige, he has struggled to make his mark at Anfield because of fierce competition and a serious knee injury. His talent has never been in doubt, however: in 2025 he was named the best player at the Under-21 European Championship, won in Slovakia by England in the final against Germany. Iraola left him out of the trip to Newcastle for transfer-market reasons: he is not in the plans and will leave. His contract with the Reds expires next year, on 30 June 2027.
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