Stanley Nwabali of Chippa UnitedBackpagepix
Seth Willis

From Chippa United to Kaizer Chiefs? Nwabali wants 'another challenge' at a club bigger than Chilli Boys

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersChippa United vs Sekhukhune UnitedChippa UnitedNigeria vs South AfricaNigeriaSouth AfricaWorld Cup Qualification CAF

The Super Eagles goalkeeper has made it clear he will be seeking a new challenge in a bigger team next season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Nwabali has been consistent at both club & international level
  • He is expected to leave Chippa United
  • Keeper discusses future
Article continues below

Editors' Picks