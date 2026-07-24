The 2026 World Cup didn't just hand Spain a second title in their history or see the game's biggest stars rewrite the record books. It reshaped the futures of players who arrived unknown and left as targets for Europe's biggest clubs.

Over 39 days and 104 matches, new names forced their way onto the global stage. They seized their moment with eye-catching displays in front of scouts and sporting directors, driving up their transfer value and, in some cases, edging them towards the next chapter of their careers.

Here are the seven players whose stock rose most sharply on the back of what they produced at the 2026 World Cup, according to the "Opta" network.