Reports in Argentina say Martinez has been offered to Chelsea in the last few hours, while Tottenham are also interested in signing him. The 33-year-old from Mar del Plata faces an uncertain future after his team sidelined him and planned to let him leave during this transfer window.





Meanwhile, TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul wrote that only when the transfer window closes will the reason why the Argentine did not join Juventus be revealed, a reason that has nothing to do with sport and that will enhance his reputation in the Argentina national team.