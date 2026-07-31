Juventus are closing in on two major arrivals, though at least one player could make way. The club are finalising the signings of Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain and Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen, a double investment worth more than €90 million that will force them to work on exits in the coming weeks. Carnevali has decided to satisfy Spalletti before selling, and from next week the priorities will shift. Juventus' finances are not in good shape, and that puts the situations of Jonathan David and Francisco Conceicao under close scrutiny.
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Francisco Conceicao can leave Juventus for Manchester United, with Joshua Zirkzee potentially included in the deal. Jorge Mendes is making moves
A team is being sought for David
He is first on the list of players set to leave, a year after arriving on a free transfer following his spell at Lille. The player concerned has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in Turin, to honour the contract, which expires in 2030 and is worth €6 million a season, but Juventus have other plans. They want to sell him to balance the books and fund their transfer business. Right now, the strongest chance is a return to Ligue 1, where Rennes and above all Paris FC are interested, while in the Premier League Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have gone no further than making enquiries. Juventus want €30 million for his registration.
Conceicao and Manchester Untid
Sixty million is the asking price for Francisco Conceicao, signed permanently last summer from Porto for €32 million after the €7 million loan fee, plus €3 million in bonuses, for the 2024-25 season. Among Juventus' forwards, the Portuguese international, who played at the last World Cup in central-northern America, is the one attracting the strongest interest. In two seasons at Juventus he has registered 11 goals and 11 assists in 82 matches, and Manchester United are pushing hard as they look for a player with his characteristics. Super-agent Jorge Mendes is working on the deal and could bring a formal proposal to Continassa in the coming days.
Zirkzee option
According to the English press, United could include Joshua Zirkzee in the deal, a player Spalletti particularly likes. The Dutchman, who is also admired by Roma, is under contract until June 2029 with an option to extend it to 2030, his salary is around €3.5 million net per season. Carrick does not see him as a first choice, and it remains to be seen how Old Trafford values his registration rights: the cash-plus-Zirkzee option for Conceicao cannot be ruled out.
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