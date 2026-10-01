On the eve of tomorrow's away game against France, in the third round of the Nations League, just as he did before the trip to Turkey, head coach Roberto Mancini has split the group to manage preparations as effectively as possible ahead of Monday 5 October's match against Turkey. The standout points are the returns of Nicolò Barella and Daniel Maldini, who missed the Turkey game, and, among those staying in Italy, the names of Alessandro Romano and Samuele Inacio.





The Azzurri trained for the final time at Coverciano this morning before flying to Paris this afternoon for tomorrow evening's match against France (7.45pm BST, live on Rai 1 , with Spain's Gil Manzano as referee) at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis in the third match of their Nations League group.