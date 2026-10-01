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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ITA-BELAFP
Gianluca Minchiotti
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France-Italy eve: Mancini has chosen, nine Azzurri are not travelling to Paris, including Romano. Inacio still out

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UEFA Nations League A
R. Mancini

The head coach has split the group into two: those leaving for Paris and those staying at Coverciano ahead of Monday's match against Turkey

On the eve of tomorrow's away game against France, in the third round of the Nations League, just as he did before the trip to Turkey, head coach Roberto Mancini has split the group to manage preparations as effectively as possible ahead of Monday 5 October's match against Turkey. The standout points are the returns of Nicolò Barella and Daniel Maldini, who missed the Turkey game, and, among those staying in Italy, the names of Alessandro Romano and Samuele Inacio.


The Azzurri trained for the final time at Coverciano this morning before flying to Paris this afternoon for tomorrow evening's match against France (7.45pm BST, live on Rai 1 , with Spain's Gil Manzano as referee) at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis in the third match of their Nations League group.

  • The nine who remain at Coverciano

    After doing the same for the trip to Bursa, and with one eye on Monday 5 October's match against Turkey in Bologna, head coach Roberto Mancini has decided not to take the entire squad to France.


    Nine players will instead follow a specific training programme at Coverciano: Honest Ahanor, Nicolò Cambiaghi, Diego Coppola, Daniele Ghilardi, Samuele Inacio, Eddy Kouadio, Rolando Mandragora, Massimo Pessina, Alessandro Romano. They will not train with the rest of the group this morning and will instead take part this afternoon in a session with part of the coaching and performance staff, Massimo Maccarone, Cristiano Lupatelli, Giulio Nuciari and Luca Bossi.

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