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France-Italy, CM’s player ratings: Donnarumma number one, Bastoni revived. Olise phenomenal, Pio Esposiyo and Dembelé disappoint

France vs Italy
France
Italy
UEFA Nations League A

The ratings from the match valid for the third round of the Nations League between France and Italy at the Saint Denis stadium in Paris: it ends 1-1 with goals from Olise and Bastoni.

France-Italy


FRANCE:


Maignan 6 - Solid and a little fortunate in the Kean chance, he could do nothing about Bastoni's goal.


Kalulu 6 - The less attack-minded of the full-backs in the Bleus defence, he holds his position well and rarely looks troubled.


Upamecano 5 - He gives Pio Esposito no space in the first half, but really struggles with Kean after the break: first the yellow for losing his temper after the argument, then the red for a naïve tug. One of the best players on the pitch, he ruins everything with the late sending-off. And puts his team at risk.


Jacquet 6.5 - He takes his cue for positioning from his team-mate, but he has major physical and athletic qualities that will make him central to Zidane's project.


Truffert 5.5 - He has a good battle with Kayode for pace, going forward and defensively: he suffers from the Brentford full-back's raids and often struggles to contain him and Sebastiano Esposito.


Cherki 6.5 - He tries to bring quality to the play, wins the free-kick from which Olise's goal comes and helps it on his way from the set-piece routine. Used as a mezzala by Zidane, he responds very well. (77' Camavinga 6.5: he tests Donnarumma with two excellent shots from distance)


Da Cunha 5 - He takes big risks in the build-up from the 1st minute, his joy and his curse, given the dreadful ball he loses in the move that leads to Bastoni's equaliser, which is unlike him. An error that stains his performance and costs the equaliser. (87' Lacroix n/a)


Rabiot 5 - Fairly untidy in possession, he threatens with a shot from distance but is barely seen otherwise.


Olise 7.5 - He rattles the bar and is a constant threat, carrying the spark typical of players out of the ordinary. Then he proves it with the magnificent free-kick that puts France ahead, struck like a phenomenon.


Dembélé 5 - The quietest of their attackers, he blasts straight at Donnarumma from two yards out and really struggles to create space for a shot. Not good enough as captain.


Doué 6 - A thorn in the side on the left, he goes close to scoring early in the second half but is generally well contained by the Italy defenders, and that is no easy task against someone like him. (77' Barcola n/a)


Head coach Zidane 6 - Visibly emotional as he came onto the pitch for the first time in France as head coach, even a champion like him cannot forget what happened at Saint Denis in 1998 and the love rightly shown to him by the fans. France start timidly under him, but they have great quality and often go on autopilot: will managing them be enough? For now it is sufficient, but probably more was expected, in both the result and the performance, as shown by some whistles at the end of the match.

  • ITALY:


    Donnarumma 8 - Hardly troubled in the first half, which says plenty against France. Then the game turns straight after the break: he first saves from Douè, then pulls off a miracle stop from Dembelè and also denies Olise. He keeps out Rabiot's effort, then produces another masterpiece in stoppage time against Camavinga. Right now he is the best in the world.


    Kayode 7 - Relentless down the right, he puts a ball on a plate for Kean that only needs tapping in, but his team-mate somehow misses. His throw-ins are always dangerous and, more broadly, he shows he can be a starter for this Italy side with his running and surging raids.


    Scalvini 6.5 - Clean, tidy and sharp in his anticipation. A solid display without any scares.


    Bastoni 7.5 - Since Zenica he looks to have grown in leadership and personality. He devours Da Cunha, gets in front of him and scores the equaliser with a fine strike, celebrated with huge joy after the difficult last few months: his second goal in a row, after the one against Turkey. At the end he produces a superb block on Olise. Finally the Bastoni of Inter for Italy too, he is the symbol of Azzurri resilience.


    Calafiori 6 - He has more defending than attacking to worry about and handles it without mistakes, considering the opposition.


    Frattesi 6.5 - He does well to send Kayode through in the move that leads to Kean's glaring chance, always looks to break into the box to support the forwards and goes very close to putting Italy ahead, first from Pio Esposito's assist and then from the resulting corner, coming close to his 10th goal for Italy. (from the 80th minute Doumbia n/a)


    Tonali 5.5 - Plenty of graft in midfield, but three matches in a row without rest drain the quality from his play. Mancini is right to take him off. (from the 62nd minute Barella 5.5: he comes on with great desire and at the end has the chance to win it for Italy, but fires over)


    Fagioli 5.5 - He tries to bring order to midfield and is forced into a booking on Cherki, which then leads to the free-kick for Olise's goal.(from the 90th minute Scamacca n/a)


    Kean 6.5 - He somehow wastes the chance to score the opener two metres from Maignan, then stands up well to the powerful French defenders, shielding the ball on the break. He is unfortunate when his goal is ruled out for offside, then clashes with Upamecano and gets booked, but has him sent off thanks to his great physical strength. Overall he battles with real grit and also goes close to scoring at the end.


    P. Esposito 5 - He does not have an easy night against the French centre-backs, though he still provides a fine lay-off for Frattesi for the chance at the end of the first half, but his match is largely limited to that move. He really struggles to get the better of Upamecano, both physically and on the dribble, which is not his strong point, and goes off because of those difficulties, perhaps also because of fatigue. (from the 62nd minute Vergara 6.5 - Debut in the Azzurri shirt in a red-hot stadium, he comes on with real personality and quality, taking part in the move that leads to the goal and always driving forward well, as well as picking up a booking)


    S. Esposito 6.5 - He starts very well, comfortable in the role of right winger against Truffert and also positive with his runs in behind. He causes the French no shortage of problems up front. (from the 80th minute Maldini n/a)


    Head coach Mancini 7 - He sets up the out-of-possession phase well, with nine men behind the ball when there is defending to do, but his Italy side also break well in the first half, going close to the lead several times and often looking bright in transition. More broadly, he gives the impression of trying first and foremost to rebuild a team that always know what to do and have pride and a desire to play. That was not easy after the defeat against Belgium at the Olimpico.

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UEFA Nations League A
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UEFA Nations League A
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