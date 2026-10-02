France-Italy





FRANCE:





Maignan 6 - Solid and a little fortunate in the Kean chance, he could do nothing about Bastoni's goal.





Kalulu 6 - The less attack-minded of the full-backs in the Bleus defence, he holds his position well and rarely looks troubled.





Upamecano 5 - He gives Pio Esposito no space in the first half, but really struggles with Kean after the break: first the yellow for losing his temper after the argument, then the red for a naïve tug. One of the best players on the pitch, he ruins everything with the late sending-off. And puts his team at risk.





Jacquet 6.5 - He takes his cue for positioning from his team-mate, but he has major physical and athletic qualities that will make him central to Zidane's project.





Truffert 5.5 - He has a good battle with Kayode for pace, going forward and defensively: he suffers from the Brentford full-back's raids and often struggles to contain him and Sebastiano Esposito.





Cherki 6.5 - He tries to bring quality to the play, wins the free-kick from which Olise's goal comes and helps it on his way from the set-piece routine. Used as a mezzala by Zidane, he responds very well. (77' Camavinga 6.5: he tests Donnarumma with two excellent shots from distance)





Da Cunha 5 - He takes big risks in the build-up from the 1st minute, his joy and his curse, given the dreadful ball he loses in the move that leads to Bastoni's equaliser, which is unlike him. An error that stains his performance and costs the equaliser. (87' Lacroix n/a)





Rabiot 5 - Fairly untidy in possession, he threatens with a shot from distance but is barely seen otherwise.





Olise 7.5 - He rattles the bar and is a constant threat, carrying the spark typical of players out of the ordinary. Then he proves it with the magnificent free-kick that puts France ahead, struck like a phenomenon.





Dembélé 5 - The quietest of their attackers, he blasts straight at Donnarumma from two yards out and really struggles to create space for a shot. Not good enough as captain.





Doué 6 - A thorn in the side on the left, he goes close to scoring early in the second half but is generally well contained by the Italy defenders, and that is no easy task against someone like him. (77' Barcola n/a)





Head coach Zidane 6 - Visibly emotional as he came onto the pitch for the first time in France as head coach, even a champion like him cannot forget what happened at Saint Denis in 1998 and the love rightly shown to him by the fans. France start timidly under him, but they have great quality and often go on autopilot: will managing them be enough? For now it is sufficient, but probably more was expected, in both the result and the performance, as shown by some whistles at the end of the match.