Four qualities that Joao Pedro shares with Karim Benzema highlighted by Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink following bold claim by Blues boss Xabi Alonso

Benzema is considered to be a generational talent and a man that sits alongside the very best in the business when it comes to prolific No.9s from his era. He rubs shoulders with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.

A man that is currently a free agent following his release by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal was once a team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu and formed part of the iconic ‘BBC’ attacking unit with jet-heeled Welshman Gareth Bale. He registered 354 goals for Real across 14 seasons and won the Ballon d’Or in 2022.

South American frontman Pedro has a long way to go before he can claim to have scaled such heights, but has been faring admiring at Chelsea following a £60 million ($79m) transfer from Brighton in 2025 - with the 20-goal mark being reached in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.