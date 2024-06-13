Fortune Makaringe: Former Orlando Pirates set to join a top PSL team after parting ways with the Soweto giants

BackpageSeth WillisFortune Makaringe: Former Orlando Pirates set to join a top PSL team after parting ways with the Soweto giantsPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesCape Town City FCFortune MakaringeThe experienced midfielder is currently a free agent following his exit from the Buccaneers he served for five seasons.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMakaringe made almost 150 appearances for PiratesHe was among six players released by the clubHis future already taking shapeArticle continues below