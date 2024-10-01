Victor Hlungwani, 2019Backpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Former PSL referee Victor Hlungwani slams fan backlash after Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns controversy - 'People need to accept defeat with dignity'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCInacio MiguelLucas Ribeiro

The retired match official has defended his former colleagues against the attack from Amakhosi fans and some SA high-profile citizens. 

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hlungwani slams the Soweto giants' supporters
  • Amakhosi fans have been complaining about referees
  • Chiefs lost against Sundowns in a controversial match
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below