Former Orlando Pirates star Steve Lekoelea makes a bold claim about Thembinkosi Lorch’s transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns - 'He went there because he wanted money'
Ex-Orlando Pirates star Steve Lekoelea is convinced that Thembinkosi Lorch's shocking move to Mamelodi Sundowns was motivated by money.
- Lekoelea says he left Pirates because of money
- Lorch is the latest star to dump Bucs
- He believes Lorch's move was also motivated by money