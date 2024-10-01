Former Orlando Pirates defender explains why potential absence of Olisa Ndah & Monnapule Saleng in MTN8 final against Stellenbosch won't affect Buccaneers - 'Bucs is a big club'
The Sea Robbers are gearing up for the highly-anticipated top-eight final against the Cape Winelands side in Durban.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chikoya believes Pirates will win MTN8 final
- They are playing against Stellenbosch on Saturday
- Ndah and Saleng might miss the game due to injuries