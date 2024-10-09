Arthur Zwane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Former Orlando Pirates coach backs Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane after AmaZulu appointment - 'He needs to take risks'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesAmaZulu FCA. ZwaneV. Vilakazi

Zwane has finally left his comfort zone at Amakhosi to take on the hot seat at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

  • Palacios backs Zwane after AmaZulu job
  • He is a co-coach with Vilakazi at Usuthu
  • 10 111 spent over 20 years at Chiefs
