Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Mphela picks between Pitso Mosimane and Sead Ramovic for Kaizer Chiefs job

Backpagepix/AbhaMichael MadyiraFormer Mamelodi Sundowns forward Mphela picks between Pitso Mosimane and Sead Ramovic for Kaizer Chiefs jobPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsPitso John MosimaneSead RamovicCavin JohnsonThe ex-Bafana Bafana striker has explained which coach is best suited to lead Amakhosi who are searching Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs are searching for a new coachSeveral names have been linked with AmakhosiMphela chooses between Mosimane & RamovicArticle continues below