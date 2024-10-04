Brian Baloyi of Kaizer Chiefs 05 September 2017Backpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Brian Baloyi takes a dig at Masandawana? - 'We only have two clubs in SA, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates & others are teams'

The man nicknamed Spiderman predicts a major shift in South African football, claiming Orlando Pirates will topple Sundowns.

  • Baloyi claims only Chiefs and Pirates matter in SA football
  • Spiderman predicts Bucs will dethrone Downs as PSL champions
  • Amakhosi could finish in the top four
