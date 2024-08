Former Kaizer Chiefs winger expects a 'lot' from ex-Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates striker at Magesi FC - 'He's the backbone of our strike force' Premier Soccer League Mamelodi Sundowns FC Magesi FC Gift Motupa

The former South Africa under-23 international is one of the players who were signed by the Dikwena Tsa Meetse for the 2024/25 season.