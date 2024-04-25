Khama Billiat, Yadah FCYadah FC
Clifton Mabasa

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat makes an impact for Yadah Stars, as Evans Rusike scores

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCKhama BilliatSuperSport UnitedKaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport UnitedKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The two erstwhile Premier Soccer League stars were on the scoresheet to rescue a point for their struggling team in Zimbabwe PSL.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Billiat and Rusike score for Yadah Stars FC
  • Khama joined Yadah after leaving Chiefs
  • Yadah struggling in bottom three of Zimbabwe PSL
Article continues below

Editors' Picks