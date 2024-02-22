Former Kaizer Chiefs star Hendrick Ekstein propels AmaZulu FC to Nedbank Cup Last 16

BackpagepixMichaelson GumedeFormer Kaizer Chiefs star Hendrick Ekstein propels AmaZulu FC to Nedbank Cup Last 16Premier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FC vs Royal AMCupRoyal AMAmaZulu FCRoyal AM were left to rue their missed chances as they bowed out early in the 2024 Nedbank Cup after succumbing to AmaZulu FC.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmaZulu advance to the Nedbank Cup last 16They join teams like SuperSport & SundownsRoyal AM crash out of the tournament