Hendrick Ekstein of AmaZulu FC challenges Khulekani Shezi of Royal AM, February 2024Backpagepix
Michaelson Gumede

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Hendrick Ekstein propels AmaZulu FC to Nedbank Cup Last 16

Premier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FC vs Royal AMCupRoyal AMAmaZulu FC

Royal AM were left to rue their missed chances as they bowed out early in the 2024 Nedbank Cup after succumbing to AmaZulu FC.

  • AmaZulu advance to the Nedbank Cup last 16
  • They join teams like SuperSport & Sundowns
  • Royal AM crash out of the tournament

