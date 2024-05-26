Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns playersBackpagepix
Seth Willis

Former Kaizer Chiefs player tears into Amakhosi after worst finish in PSL - 'It is an embarrassment & a disaster'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town Spurs vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town Spurs

The ex-Glamour Boys winger is gutted that measures were not put in place soon enough to stop the team's free fall from the top.

  • Chiefs have been inconsistent this season
  • They failed to stamp authority across all competitions
  • The Glamour Boys finish five positions above relegation
