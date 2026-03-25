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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Former Juventus player: how is Alberto Costa’s season at Porto going? The assist-maker who has caught the eye of Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus
FC Porto

The Portuguese winger is having a good season at Porto, following a lacklustre seven-month spell at Juventus in 2025

On 24 July 2025, Juventus announced the transfer of Alberto Costa to Porto, after just seven months in Turin, during which he made 14 appearances and scored no goals.


As stated in the Bianconeri club’s press release:Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Porto FC for the permanent transfer of the registration rights of the player Alberto Oliveira Baio, for a fee of €15 million, payable over four financial years, plus variable bonuses of up to a maximum of €1 million. This transaction generates a positive financial impact on the current financial year of approximately €2.3 million, net of ancillary costs.”


The Portuguese player, born in 2003, was signed on a permanent basis in Januaryfor €12.5 million, payable over four financial years, plus ancillary costs of €1.3 million and bonuses not exceeding €2.5 million, subject to the achievement of certain sporting targets.


Signed in January by Cristiano Giuntoli, Alberto Costa was sold in July by Damien Comolli, following the management shake-up at Juventus at the end of last season. At the same time, Comolli signed Joao Mario from Porto, before selling him in January to Bologna, the club with whom negotiations are likely to take place for the permanent transfer of the winger.

  • INDIVIDUAL NUMBERS

    Yes, but how has Alberto Costa’s season at Porto gone so far? In terms of statistics, the winger has made 36 appearances (22 in the league, 9 in the Europa League and 5 in the Portuguese Cup), totalling 2,392 minutes on the pitch. Alberto Costa has not scored any goals, but has provided 7 assists. He has received a total of 8 yellow cards and has not been sent off.


    Of his 22 league appearances, the former Juve player started 18 andcame off the bench for 4; of his 9 Europa League appearances, he started 6 and came off the bench for 3; and of his 5 Portuguese Cup appearances, he started 2 and came off the bench for 3.

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  • WHAT THE TEAM DID

    This season, Alberto Costa has grown and matured, establishing himself as one of the keyplayers in Francesco Farioli’s league-leading Porto side, which, after 27 of 34 matchdays, holds a seven-point lead over Sporting Lisbon (who, however, have a game in hand). Things are also going well for the Dragoes in Europe, having qualified for the Europa League quarter-finals (where they will face Nottingham Forest). Finally, in the Portuguese Cup, Porto will play Sporting Lisbon in the semi-finals.

  • PSG'S EYES

    Alberto Costa’s impressive performances have caught the eye of several top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, who considered him in January and are reportedly still considering him as an option for the right-back position.


    The French side have put him on their list for next season and are considering making a move to try and beat the competition from the Premier League to the punch.


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