Former FC Bayern boss Hasan Salihamidzic reveals that, instead of Harry Kane, another top striker could have joined FC Bayern Munich

In April 2023, Bayern's management travelled to London to meet Harry Kane's family. "He has a great family; his dad and brother are very nice, and we had some good conversations," Salihamidzic revealed. The 49-year-old was sacked at the end of May 2023, so he was no longer involved in the final push to sign the England captain.

"Then the lads (his successors, ed.) took it forward. Of course, it wasn't easy to prise Harry Kane away from London, but Bayern have the clout and they did it," said Salihamidzic. The transfer has justified its enormous fee: in three years so far, Kane has already scored a staggering 146 goals for the German champions.

"As soon as he gets a clear sight of goal, it's usually a goal. […] He's simply dangerous. There's no striker in Europe who's in such form right now, or rather: who's been playing at such a consistently high level for years like him. That's why he's absolutely a Ballon d'Or candidate," Salihamidzic enthused about the 32-year-old.

Kane's contract with Bayern runs until 2027, and the club is keen to extend it; the player is reportedly open to staying, feeling at home in Munich with his family. However, after netting a hat-trick in Saturday's 3-0 DFB-Pokal final win over VfB Stuttgart, Kane stressed that a new deal is not a foregone conclusion: "At this stage in my career, I want to get the most out of a contract. This will be one of the last contracts I sign as a player," he explained.