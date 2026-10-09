Coach Quique Setién makes no secret of the fact that his spell with Barcelona was among the toughest periods of his professional career.
In a lengthy interview on the podcast "El que marca gana", Setién opened up on his time at the Camp Nou, as reported by Sport.
He never managed to show his true character at Barcelona, Setién admitted, nor to carry into the Catalan dressing room the kind of personal and professional relationships he had built elsewhere.
"I wasn't myself at Barcelona, either I couldn't do it or I didn't know how to do it," he said. "That's the answer. I wasn't myself because I'm not like that. I had a certain personality, and when I look at my photos from that period I don't recognise myself."
"I came from Real Betis, and it is true that I left the club amid many calls for my departure, but daily life inside the dressing room was exceptional," he continued.
The pandemic only made things harder. He couldn't enjoy the Barcelona experience as much as he had hoped, with coronavirus complicating everything. Yet Setién insisted he never regretted accepting the offer.
During his time at the club, he even told Lionel Messi how much pleasure he had taken from watching him play across so much of his career.
"I once said to Messi: I spent 14 years of my life waiting for Barcelona's match dates so I could watch you play," said the coach from Cantabria.