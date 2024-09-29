Alton MeiringBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns forward allegedly dies after stabbing incident

Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The Cape Town-born PSL legend leaves a legacy of scoring at least a goal for nine different top-flight teams.

  • Ex-Golden Arrows star Meiring has died
  • Reports suggest he passed away after a stabbing incident
  • He was 48-year-old

