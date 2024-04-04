Forget Mamelodi Sundowns! Yanga SC president Said says Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates should play in AFL - 'They have biggest fan base'

GOALSeth WillisForget Mamelodi Sundowns! Yanga SC president Said says Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates should play in AFL - 'They have biggest fan base'CAF Champions LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Young AfricansMamelodi Sundowns FCYoung AfricansOrlando PiratesThe Wananchi head believes the Sea Robbers and the Glamour Boys can add value to the prestigious continental competition.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs & Bucs were excluded in first edition of AFLThe two teams have massive following in MzansiSaid explains why they have to be involved