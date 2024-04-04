Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates fans GFXGOAL
Seth Willis

Forget Mamelodi Sundowns! Yanga SC president Said says Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates should play in AFL - 'They have biggest fan base'

CAF Champions League Kaizer Chiefs Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Young Africans Mamelodi Sundowns FC Young Africans Orlando Pirates

The Wananchi head believes the Sea Robbers and the Glamour Boys can add value to the prestigious continental competition.

  • Chiefs & Bucs were excluded in first edition of AFL
  • The two teams have massive following in Mzansi
  • Said explains why they have to be involved

