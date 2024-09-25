Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, August 2024Backpagepix
Seth Willis

Forget Jomo Sono! Orlando Pirates' Maswanganyi shares legend 'he tried to copy'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesRichards Bay vs Orlando PiratesRichards BayT. ModiseP. Maswanganyi

The Buccaneers attacker has been tipped to hit even greater heights after his impressive stats for the club last season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Maswanganyi has been doing well at Bucs
  • He is one of the most creative players in the PSL
  • Tito opens up on who he is emulating
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below