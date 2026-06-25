'Believe in Football Gods' - José Mourinho overjoyed Lionel Messi won a World Cup & confirms he will take national team job in future

Mourinho also reflected on his memories of some of the showstopping moments of past World Cup tournaments, including Maradona lighting up Mexico 1986, and Brazil's deadly attacking trio of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho striking fear into opponents as they triumphed in 2002.

"I have so many memories in World Cups where you say: 'Wow'. It looks a bit crazy but Mexico 1970, I was seven years old and I remember. I remember watching the final with my father and I remember really, really well the final, and the feeling, and Brazil, Carlos Alberto's last goal, Pele making the class assist. I remember it clearly and I was seven.

"Since then, a lot. I was a Maradona guy. I'm sorry England. Again in Mexico, what Maradona did for good and for bad, but the goal against Belgium and the goal against England, not the handball of course, it was crazy. I am a lot Ronaldo Nazario, and Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho. And they were together in the same team. I remember in detail everything us Portuguese guys did. We were almost there. But we are going around."