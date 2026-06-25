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'Believe in Football Gods' - José Mourinho overjoyed Lionel Messi won a World Cup & confirms he will take national team job in future
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Messi completes football
It was four years ago that Messi finally got his hands on the one trophy that had alluded him, leading Argentina to an incredible World Cup triumph as he scored seven goals and earned the Golden Ball award in the process.
Looking back a that feat, Mourinho exclusively told Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast: "The Messi World Cup [in 2022]... believe in Football Gods, because the guy couldn't have the career [he's had] without winning it. So you have that feeling that there is something superior that made a guy win a World Cup."
'Sorry England' - Mourinho revisits his favourite World Cup memories
Mourinho also reflected on his memories of some of the showstopping moments of past World Cup tournaments, including Maradona lighting up Mexico 1986, and Brazil's deadly attacking trio of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho striking fear into opponents as they triumphed in 2002.
"I have so many memories in World Cups where you say: 'Wow'. It looks a bit crazy but Mexico 1970, I was seven years old and I remember. I remember watching the final with my father and I remember really, really well the final, and the feeling, and Brazil, Carlos Alberto's last goal, Pele making the class assist. I remember it clearly and I was seven.
"Since then, a lot. I was a Maradona guy. I'm sorry England. Again in Mexico, what Maradona did for good and for bad, but the goal against Belgium and the goal against England, not the handball of course, it was crazy. I am a lot Ronaldo Nazario, and Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho. And they were together in the same team. I remember in detail everything us Portuguese guys did. We were almost there. But we are going around."
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International management beckons for Mourinho
From Chelsea to Real Madrid, Inter to Manchester United, Mourinho has taken charge of some of the biggest club sides in world football during almost three decades managing at the very top. He hasn't, however, managed a national team up to this point, although it's an itch he says he will definitely scratch at some point in the future.
When asked about potentially wanting to turn his hand to international management in the future, Mourinho added: "My natural habitat is club football. It's training every day, playing three times a week... be with the players, work with the players, understand the players, fight with the players, hug the players, kiss the players, kick the players. I think that's my natural habitat. But when I see the feeling of the World Cup, even the Euros, it's something I would like to do. One day I will do it."
Watch the full episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast with guest José Mourinho
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José Mourinho spoke to Beast Mode On Podcast as part of his partnership with Coca-Cola, whose Jose vs Mourinho project sees two AI versions of the iconic coach go head-to-head discussing World Cup topics daily throughout the finals.