One team in France is surprising everyone: Paulo Fonseca's Lyon, second in Ligue 1 behind Monaco and ahead of Marseille, Lens and Paris Saint-Germain. It's true that at OM, financial problems have knocked them off course and left the team ill-equipped to challenge at the top, but sitting above the two-time European champions and the Sang et Or, the real revelation of the 2025-2026 season, is no small feat. The work of the former AC Milan manager, who arrived at Parc OL in January 2025, is plain to see: in a year and a half he has built a solid side with a clear identity, one capable of competing with anyone. He has done it all without the chance to spend heavily in the transfer market.