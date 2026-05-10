Fiorentina's senior side is struggling, perched just above the Serie B relegation zone. The club's Primavera, however, leads its division and is challenging for the title. Striker Riccardo Braschi has graduated to the first team, making his debut against Roma. After a brief appearance at the Olimpico, his first start arrives against Genoa.
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Fiorentina: who is Riccardo Braschi? The "Cavani-esque" striker leading the Primavera side and set to make his Serie A debut
VIOLA FOREVER
Riccardo Braschi is a striker born in Florence on 24 August 2006, and the Fiorentina colours have been part of him ever since he was a young boy. He has come through the entire youth system, posting excellent statistics for both the Under-17s and the Under-18s, and has become an undisputed first-team regular for the Primavera this season.
CAVANI-STYLE BOMBER
A pure centre-forward with a strong physical build, he is developing an excellent eye for goal in the box by making the most of his ability to move in tight spaces, but he is also very good at playing with his back to goal to help build play from the back. He has personality in spades, as demonstrated by the chip he scored from the penalty spot against Parma just two minutes after coming on as a substitute. He draws comparisons with Edinson Cavani, though he often celebrates with a Batistuta-style rifle salute.
TOP PERFORMANCE AND THE FIRST TEAM
He has goals in his blood and has already scored 17 times this season for the Primavera 1 side. Those performances earned him first-team call-ups under Pioli for the Conference League double-header against Polissya and the league opener versus Cagliari. Three appearances on the bench had Riccardo dreaming of fulfilling his dream. It came true on 12 March 2026, when Vanoli gave him his debut in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 against Rakow, bringing him on for Piccoli in the 82nd minute with the score at 1-1: Fiorentina went on to win 2-1 thanks to a Gudmundsson penalty in the 93rd minute. Debuts are unforgettable, and the young Viola talent was moved to tears at the final whistle.
NATIONAL TEAM AND RENEWAL
His performances in the Viola shirt have convinced the Italian youth set-up to give him a chance, even though he is still waiting for his first goal for the Under-16, Under-17 or Under-18 sides. There has, however, been cause for celebration off the pitch: Braschi has extended his professional contract until 30 June 2027, with an option for the Viola to add a further two seasons.
Now, their Serie A debut.
The latest thrill arrived with his Serie A debut, marked by a shot that struck the post on his first attempt on goal, at the Olimpico against Roma. That was followed by his first start, leading the attack against Genoa.