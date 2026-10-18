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ACF Fiorentina v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Fiorentina goal ruled out after five minutes of checks: what happened with VAR

Fiorentina vs Como
Serie A
Fiorentina
Como

Pongracic’s goal to double the lead ruled out for offside

An offside call denied Pongracic a goal for Fiorentina in first-half stoppage time against Como because the Croatian centre-back was offside when Mastantuono took a free-kick from the left side of the attacking third. The decision denied the former Lecce player a brace and Fiorentina a 2-2 equaliser.


Officials spent well over five minutes checking the incident at the monitor because VAR Paterna could not determine whether the goal was valid using the technology. Referee Di Bello's lip movements are clear: "All right, I'll wait."

  • SAOT, the semi-automated offside system (SAOT, Semi Authomatic Offside Technology), probably malfunctioned. DAZN suggested, as reported by Violanews, that the VAR officials had to draw the offside lines using the old method, the so-called "cross-air".

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