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Venezia v Monza - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
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FIGC presidency: Galliani submits his candidacy. Lotito stands for the role of federal councillor

Serie A
Italy

The election will be in December.

Next matches
ITA

ITA

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

FRA

FRA

Adriano Galliani has filed his candidacy for president of the Italian Football Federation through a representative, ANSA has learned. Yesterday, Giovanni Malagò, the current FIGC commissioner, submitted his paperwork to run for federation president. The electoral assembly will take place on 14 December.

  • Meanwhile, again according to ANSA, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has put himself forward for the role of federal councillor of the FIGC. Lotito, who served on the council until February 2025, went to the headquarters on Via Allegri to submit the documents ahead of the electoral assembly on 14 December. There, the constituent groups will choose the FIGC president between Giovanni Malagò, nominated by Serie A, and Adriano Galliani, backed by AIC and AIAC.

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Next matches
ITA

ITA

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

FRA

FRA