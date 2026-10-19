FIFA have released their updated women's rankings, with friendlies in recent months making little difference to June's top 10. Spain lead with 2,121.50 points, followed by the United States on 2,042.38 (the two sides drew 2-2 last week after goals from Putellas and Salma Paralluelo put Spain two ahead, before Sanchez and Swanson brought the US level). Germany are third (2,034.62 points), ahead of England (fourth on 2,025.47) and Japan (fifth on 1,994.43).
Getty Images Sport
Translated by
FIFA rankings: Spain ahead of the United States, Italy slip to 14th place
Italy slip to 14th place
Sixth-placed France round out the top ten alongside Brazil, Sweden, Canada and Denmark, who climb two places to overtake the Netherlands and North Korea, 11th and 12th respectively. Norway sit 13th, ahead of Italy, who slip one place to 14th. Australia remain 15th behind the Azzurre, with Iceland and South Korea climbing behind them as China drop two places to 18th.
Finland outside the top 20
Colombia, meanwhile, sit 19th in the FIFA rankings, with Belgium rounding out the top 20. Finland, Italy's next opponents in the World Cup play-offs, are 22nd. Ireland are one place ahead of the Nordic side, in 21st.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting