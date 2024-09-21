'Fifa must just give Monnapule Saleng the Ballon d’Or - Orlando Pirates and Jose Riveiro are about to play in the Caf Champions League semi-finals this season' - Fans

The Buccaneers clinched their spot in the Caf Champions League group stage for the first time in five years, marking a significant milestone.

Head coach Jose Riveiro’s team secured a late winner as Monnapule Saleng scored in the second leg of their preliminary round, sealing a 3-0 aggregate victory against Jwaneng Galaxy.

The triumph on Saturday, September 21, in front of their home fans at Orlando Stadium, was particularly significant as the Buccaneers avenged last year’s elimination by the same team at this stage.

Here, GOAL explores what fans had to say on social media following the match.

