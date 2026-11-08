Diego Simeone opened the encounter with a tactical approach that closely resembled the one José Mourinho produced with Real Madrid against Barcelona in the last Clásico, a match the Royal club won 2-1 at the Camp Nou.

The fundamental difference between the two experiences? The Argentine coach only stuck with it for the first half, pressing in an organised block and shuffling his side cleverly to close the spaces in front of Barcelona's wingers, Lamine Yamal and Gordon. He prepared his attacks meticulously and looked to spring the offside trap.

For the opening 45 minutes, Simeone delivered a superb tactical performance. He imposed his control over the run of play, choking Barcelona's ability to build attacks in their usual manner, and caught the Catalan side offside on more than one occasion.

His superiority was not confined to the defensive side. The team looked dangerous in transition and carved out more than five clear chances in the first half, whether through runs from deep or by exploiting the spaces out wide.

Switching the direction of play suddenly became one of his sharpest weapons. He would start an attack down the right before whipping it across to the left, isolating Baena one-on-one against Fariñas. Álvarez drifted left and Simeone burst through the middle. Those movements paved the way for the first goal.

Everything changed after the break. Simeone abandoned the attacking intent and the organised pressing, dropping into very deep defensive areas and handing possession and control to Barcelona without any real attempt to press the ball carrier or disrupt the build-up.

That retreat gifted the Catalan side the space and time to create chances again and again, until they turned the match around and sealed the win.

Here lies the glaring flaw in Simeone's management of the encounter. He had proved in the first half that he could match Barcelona and get the better of them tactically by taking the initiative with pressing and attacking. Then he threw it all away in the second half, handing his opponent complete control in an exaggerated retreat that cost him the result.