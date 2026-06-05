There are currently more than 1,200 comments on X, almost all from Fenerbahce fans. Tedesco was sacked by the Istanbul club at the end of April in a shock move after a second league defeat.

The club's passionate support was sent into a frenzy, prompting President Sadettin Saran to announce just one day later that he would not stand for re-election at the weekend's ballot. The bond between Tedesco and the Fener faithful was also evident offline, at two airports.

The scenes resembled a siege: chaos erupted both when he departed the Turkish capital and upon his arrival in Stuttgart. Supporters said goodbye in tears, and he could only navigate the crowds with considerable help from police and security.