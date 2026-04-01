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'I feel bad for all of Italy' - Emotional Leonardo Spinazzola speaks out after 'enormous disappointment' of the Azzurri's World Cup playoff final defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina
A third consecutive World Cup failure
Italy’s nightmare on the international stage continued on Tuesday night as they were condemned to a third consecutive World Cup absence following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Despite taking an early lead in the playoff final through Moise Kean, the Azzurri saw Alessandro Bastoni sent off just before half-time and were eventually pegged back by a 79th-minute Haris Tabakovic equaliser.
The subsequent penalty lottery proved fatal for Gennaro Gattuso’s side as Sandro Tonali emerged as the only Italian player to convert his spot-kick. With Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante both failing to find the net, Bosnia secured their ticket to North America with a clinical 4-1 victory in the shootout, leaving the four-time world champions in a state of absolute shock.
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Spinazzola reflects on missed opportunities
"After 90 minutes down to 10 men, we dragged this to penalties with our teeth, we had three or four chances to win it," Spinazzola told RAI Sport in the immediate aftermath of the defeat. The defender was clearly moved by the scenes of devastation in the dressing room, noting the impact the result had on the younger members of the squad who had hoped to restore national pride.
"It’s just so enormously disappointing for us, for our families, for all the Italian children who won’t see Italy at a World Cup again," he added. "It’s so sad to see the young players crying, but they will have a better future. Incidents decide the game, we knew it would be very difficult when down to 10 men, but we still created several chances. There’s no point talking about that now, there is this enormous disappointment. It was certainly my last chance of getting to a World Cup, but I feel bad for all of Italy."
Gattuso remains defiant despite exit
The manager was equally emotional following the final whistle, apologising to the supporters while defending the application of his players under intense pressure. “I personally apologise for not having made it, but these lads gave absolutely everything,” Gattuso stated. “These lads didn’t deserve this, for the effort, the love, the determination. We had three chances, and most of their crosses were barely tickling us. I am still proud of my lads. If you poke me with a dagger today, nothing will come out, my blood is all gone. It was important for the Italian football movement and it feels bad to go out like this. I was surprised too by the sheer heart and determination they showed today. We were there under siege, in the trenches. Yet here we are talking about not making it to the World Cup again.”
Pressed on his future as the Italy head coach, Gattuso replied firmly: "I'm not interested at all in talking about my future today."
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What comes next for Azzurri?
The historic nature of the failure cannot be understated, as Italy became the first former champions to miss three World Cup tournaments in a row. With faces like Spinazzola unlikely to be around for the next cycle, the focus must now turn to a complete structural overhaul of the Italian system. For now, the Azzurri are left to contemplate another four years in the international wilderness while the rest of their traditional rivals prepare for the 2026 showcase.