FC Bayern "pathetic" and "flagging": International press harshly criticises FCB and describes a "handball drama"

L'Équipe: "French football history is often made in Munich, and the Allianz Arena turf keeps delivering sweet moments for PSG. Since their sensational win over Inter Milan on 31 May, the capital club has forged a strong bond with the Bavarian fortress, adding a deserved draw against Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg."

Le Figaro: "Paris Saint-Germain are through to the final! In a highly charged contest, the visitors defended heroically and absorbed immense pressure. A second European crown has never been so close."

Marca: "Luis Enrique has once again turned Munich into hallowed ground for PSG. Dembélé's early goal extended the lead from the first leg – Harry Kane's stoppage-time strike came too late for Bayern. The Parisians will defend their title against Arteta's Arsenal."

AS: "PSG are the Bestia Negra!"

Mundo Deportivo: "Luis Enrique's PSG will now face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the Champions League final on 30 May. The Puskas Arena in Budapest will host a clash between Spanish coaches. While the first meeting is widely regarded as one of the greatest games in history, Wednesday's return was defined by tension and nerves."