FC Bayern news and rumours: A €40 million surprise transfer is now looking increasingly likely for the Bavarians

More news and articles about FC Bayern:
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- Could Nübel facilitate a dream transfer for the club?
- A controversial move to FC Bayern still angers VfB Stuttgart today.
More news and articles about FC Bayern:
FC Bayern's interest in Yann Bisseck is gathering pace. Fabrizio Romano has already noted that the German record champions are monitoring the 25-year-old centre-back's situation at Inter Milan, although he is not their only defensive target. Now La Gazzetta dello Sport has picked up the story.
According to the report, Inter have placed a €40 million valuation on the German international, who will not be travelling to the World Cup, and have already identified two potential replacements. One is Tarik Muharemovic of Sassuolo, a product of Juventus' youth system with a promising reputation. The second option is Oumar Solet of Udinese, who has long been linked with a move to the Nerazzurri.
Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian are still expected to leave this summer, while Alessandro Bastoni now looks set to stay after a move to Barcelona fell through.
The 25-year-old has recently switched agents to Giovanni Branchini, a move that has further stoked the rumour mill. Bisseck has established himself in Inter's back three alongside Manuel Akanji and Bastoni under new coach Cristian Chivu, after a difficult start to the season. However, should Inter pursue both Muharemovic and Solet, they would need to raise funds. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter would not block Bisseck's exit, despite his contract running until 2029, because the club needs funds to cover those signings.
Bayern have been focusing on right-back, with Givairo Read of Feyenoord Rotterdam their top target, but the centre-back picture may shift soon. Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah remain first-choice, yet there could be movement behind them.
On one hand, Min-Jae Kim has long been earmarked for sale and could depart for €25 million, per kicker, with Fenerbahce already in talks. On the other, Hiroki Ito may exit after two injury-hit seasons if a suitable bid—reportedly around €20 million (via tz)—materialises.
Bisseck is versatile enough to slot in at right-back too, so Bayern could address two positions with a single signing.
A similar scenario, but on the left side, could emerge if Bayern pursued Josko Gvardiol from Manchester City. Sport1 reports that the Croatian international is considering a summer exit and would welcome a move to Munich.
However, Bayern already have Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Alphonso Davies locked in for the long term at centre-back and left-back. Despite lingering doubts about Davies's fitness, Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic have impressed as cover. Beyond those options, Bayern are also monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Nathaniel Brown.
FC Bayern supporters, speaking through their umbrella group Club Nr. 12, have condemned the DFB for what they call "exorbitant prices" for the cup final against VfB Stuttgart. They single out the €45 ticket in the cheapest fan category, noting that it is pricier than comparable seats at UEFA finals. Moreover, this cheapest category was allotted only two of the 169 blocks in Berlin's Olympic Stadium—by far the smallest allocation.
"If, as a result, the majority of fans from both clubs could only be offered tickets for €80, €150 or even €195, the officially announced fan category for €45 is nothing more than a fig leaf. To label this a 'fan category' at a price of €45 is cynical in any case," the statement reads, growing even more scathing from there."An association still struggling for social acceptance thus repeatedly demonstrates – despite assurances to the contrary – that it is as far removed as possible from the reality of life for many ordinary fans, whose daily lives are already subject to significant cost increases in many areas, whilst at the same time the money available (e.g. income) is not keeping pace, or is falling far short of doing so."
Finally, the umbrella group notes that the DFB recently condemned FIFA's own "astronomical" World Cup ticket prices. "I also take a critical view of the pricing policy. Football stands for identity and community; it should also be affordable for average earners," DFB President Bernd Neuendorf told Welt am Sonntag.
"The DFB, which recently criticised FIFA's exorbitant prices, is once again failing to lead by example on its own doorstep," concluded Club No. 12.
|Fixture
|Match
|Competition
|23 May
|FC Bayern vs VfB Stuttgart
|DFB Cup
|25 July
|SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs. FC Bayern (friendly)
|Friendly
|4 August
|Jeju SK FC vs. FC Bayern
|Friendly
|7 August
|FC Bayern - Aston Villa
|Friendly
|15 August
|FC Bayern - RB Leipzig
|Friendly