FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: The club has suffered an embarrassing fan-shop blunder-a jersey mishap

Aleksandar Pavlovic is impressing not only at S?bener Stra?e, but is also making a name for himself in Julian Nagelsmann's squad. Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger predicts a brilliant career for the 21-year-old in the national team.
Speaking to the Münchner Abendzeitung, the former captain stressed the youngster's immense quality. When asked about the future pecking order in the team, Schweinsteiger explained: "Of course, Kimmich has to be mentioned first as a leader. I would also very much like to see Pavlovic in that role."
The way the midfielder has entrenched himself at FC Bayern impresses the 2014 World Cup winner. "He has developed superbly at Bayern and plays a central role there," the 40-year-old emphasised.
In Schweinsteiger's view, Pavlovic has already established himself as a key member of the national squad. "We have world-class players. I'm thinking in particular of Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Florian Wirtz," he said.