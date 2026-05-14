Saudi Arabian clubs are usually linked with players or managers, but now club officials are also drawing attention, according to a report in the Saudi sports newspaper Arriyadiyah, one of the kingdom's largest media outlets. The report states that Al-Ittihad has approached Max Eberl of FC Bayern Munich and has already held talks with the German record champions' sporting director. Last season's Saudi champions are keen to appoint the 52-year-old as head of their sporting project.

Talks have stalled, however, due to differing views on the club's sporting vision and future strategy. As a result, Al-Ittihad is reported to be weighing up alternative candidates, though no names have been disclosed.

Eberl's contract with Bayern runs until 2027, and he has said he sees his future in Munich, yet his position at the club remains unresolved. According to kicker, Bayern's supervisory board plans to review the entire management team, including Eberl, at a late-May meeting. "I've always said I want to do my job here. People should evaluate my work. If they think I'm doing a good job, then I'm also prepared to stay here at Bayern for longer," Eberl recently told DAZN.

Eberl took charge at Bayern in March 2024; after early criticism over squad planning, he has recently regained favour through shrewd signings such as Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, both of whom have been welcomed in Munich.

Rumours of a strained relationship with sporting director Christoph Freund have only fanned the flames. kicker claims the rift has widened recently, and the hoped-for Hoeneß-Rummenigge-style partnership has failed to materialise, describing the pairing instead as a "forced marriage".

Sport1 also reports internal criticism of Eberl's conduct in contract negotiations, with some accusing him of being too influenced by agents and overly accommodating at the table. Critics claim he is "too soft" and that his approach has driven up transfer costs and tarnished the club's bargaining power.