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FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: Talks have reportedly already taken place about a surprising alternative to Max Eberl should he leave the club

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Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Max Eberl has reportedly attracted interest from a Saudi Arabian club, while Chelsea's Joao Pedro heaps praise on Harry Kane. Latest news and rumours surrounding FCB.

Latest news, analysis and transfer rumours surrounding FC Bayern Munich:

  • Hoeneß is reported to have intervened to secure a top target for FC Bayern
  • An outgoing FCB star could achieve a career first
  • Meanwhile, the club's supervisory board has approved groundbreaking transfer guidelines for sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund.
  • EberlGetty Images

    FC Bayern, rumour: A Saudi Arabian club is reportedly interested in recruiting Max Eberl.

    Saudi Arabian clubs are usually linked with players or managers, but now club officials are also drawing attention, according to a report in the Saudi sports newspaper Arriyadiyah, one of the kingdom's largest media outlets. The report states that Al-Ittihad has approached Max Eberl of FC Bayern Munich and has already held talks with the German record champions' sporting director. Last season's Saudi champions are keen to appoint the 52-year-old as head of their sporting project.

    Talks have stalled, however, due to differing views on the club's sporting vision and future strategy. As a result, Al-Ittihad is reported to be weighing up alternative candidates, though no names have been disclosed.

    Eberl's contract with Bayern runs until 2027, and he has said he sees his future in Munich, yet his position at the club remains unresolved. According to kicker, Bayern's supervisory board plans to review the entire management team, including Eberl, at a late-May meeting. "I've always said I want to do my job here. People should evaluate my work. If they think I'm doing a good job, then I'm also prepared to stay here at Bayern for longer," Eberl recently told DAZN.

    Eberl took charge at Bayern in March 2024; after early criticism over squad planning, he has recently regained favour through shrewd signings such as Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, both of whom have been welcomed in Munich.

    Rumours of a strained relationship with sporting director Christoph Freund have only fanned the flames. kicker claims the rift has widened recently, and the hoped-for Hoeneß-Rummenigge-style partnership has failed to materialise, describing the pairing instead as a "forced marriage".

    Sport1 also reports internal criticism of Eberl's conduct in contract negotiations, with some accusing him of being too influenced by agents and overly accommodating at the table. Critics claim he is "too soft" and that his approach has driven up transfer costs and tarnished the club's bargaining power.

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  • FC Bayern Munich news: Joao Pedro praises Kane

    Chelsea FC striker Joao Pedro has praised Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.

    Speaking to TNTSports, the Brazilian said: "He's already put up some exceptional numbers in the Premier League, but now that we're seeing him at Bayern, we're really getting a sense of the quality Harry Kane possesses."

    When Kane plied his trade for Tottenham and Pedro was scoring for Watford, the Brazilian observed his quality at close range: "I'm always rooting for him because he's a fantastic player."

    He even believes Kane could win the Ballon d'Or in the near future: "In my opinion, yes. Because he is an exceptional player."

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-AUGSBURGAFP

    FC Bayern Munich are reportedly set to appoint Weinzierl as their new head coach, with the Swiss club confirming his imminent departure.

    Markus Weinzierl is poised for a swift new challenge in Switzerland after leaving FC Bayern Munich.

    According to the newspaper Blick, the 51-year-old could take his place on the touchline at FC Lucerne, where Mario Frick is set to step down at the end of the current season. Talks are said to have already taken place, and Weinzierl is reportedly keen on the role.

    Weinzierl had been sporting director of Bayern's youth academy since August 2024, but the club and the 51-year-old mutually agreed not to extend his contract, which runs until 30 June.

    "It was a very successful and enjoyable time, but I would like to return to coaching at professional level," Weinzierl said on the club's website. He also expressed gratitude for the set-up that allowed Vincent Kompany to promote numerous home-grown talents to the first team. Ten players making their professional debuts in a single season, led by Lennart Karl, underline the academy's sensational success."

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  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club's upcoming matches.

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Saturday, 16 May

    FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Köln

    Bundesliga

    Saturday, 23 May

    FC Bayern - VfB Stuttgart

    DFB Cup

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