FC Bayern Munich, News and Rumours – "Real shouldn't have complained about the penalty": A controversial moment almost went unnoticed during the FCB victory

More news and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:
- Gerrard recommends Bayern Munich’s Olise to Liverpool FC
- Bayern ratings in Madrid: Neuer outstanding, Upamecano back to his old ways
- Victory at Real! FC Bayern secure a strong starting position
More news and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:
Franculino, who has previously been linked with FC Bayern Munich, could apparently be set to join a top Italian club this summer.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AS Roma are looking to lure the centre-forward from FC Midtjylland to Serie A. The Giallorossi are reportedly prepared to put a total of €55 million on the table – for Franculino and his teammate Dario Osorio.
Last summer, Bayern are said to have made a move for Franculino as a backup and long-term potential successor to Harry Kane. However, a transfer of the 21-year-old striker to Munich reportedly fell through due to a veto from Midtjylland. This did not affect Franculino’s form; in the current season, he has scored 21 goals in 31 appearances for the top Danish club.
Amidst the buzz surrounding FC Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Real Madrid, a highly controversial incident in the dying moments of the match almost went unnoticed.
In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Bayern forward Michael Olise went down in the opposition’s penalty area after being pushed by Real’s left-back Alvaro Carreras. However, referee Michael Oliver declined to blow his whistle for what was certainly a penalty-worthy incident, and the VAR did not intervene either.
Olise complained to the referee immediately after the final whistle – and former top German referee Lutz Wagner agreed with the Frenchman. “It is indeed the case that Real Madrid should not have complained about a penalty,” said Wagner in his capacity as a refereeing expert at Prime.
However, he also defended Oliver due to his generally lenient approach throughout the match: “He let a few other incidents of a similar nature go – which is why I found it consistent. So this incident fitted in with his approach, even if, viewed in isolation, it is of course open to debate.”
World champion Christoph Kramer, meanwhile, took issue with the fact that Olise chose to take the contact as a reason to go down rather than doing everything in his power to stay on his feet and potentially score a goal: "In situations like that, I always ask myself: the striker – Olise in this case – would have been free to shoot from the five-yard box, so that’s actually a clear goal. Normally you’d do everything to stay on your feet – he goes down.” He understood, given the importance of the match, that referee Oliver didn’t point to the spot. “But I would have blown for it,” said Kramer.
Bayern Munich’s midfield maestro Jamal Musiala has recently suffered a setback on his way back to top form. Ankle problems became apparent during the Champions League match away at Atalanta Bergamo in March, resulting in a brief enforced break.
“He had problems again after the Bergamo match, where adhesions developed in his ankle,” said Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl on Monday ahead of the team’s departure for the Champions League quarter-final clash at Real Madrid, commenting on Musiala’s current situation. “It’s not all perfect and pristine, but rather a case of surgery and injury.”
Musiala suffered a fibula fracture during the Club World Cup last July and was subsequently sidelined for a good six months. The FCB had been gradually bringing the 23-year-old back into the fold since mid-January, before the setback in Bergamo.
"There’s a lot of physicality involved, but the soul and psyche are part of it too," said Eberl about Musiala’s rocky return. "It’s not the sort of injury you can just rehabilitate in passing."
In the 3-2 win at Freiburg last weekend, Musiala was already back on the pitch for around half an hour as a substitute. “It’s about him feeling ready right now. He gave us that impression on Saturday, so we’re delighted he’s with us at the Bernabéu,” said Eberl. In the first leg at Real
Musiala wants to get back to his best form in the final weeks of the season. A major goal, of course, is also to play an important role for the German national team at the World Cup this summer.
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich sometimes tones down his famously fierce competitive spirit a little when playing with his children.
“I do like to win. But my wife always says: ‘Now stop it. Otherwise they won’t play with you at all’,” said Kimmich with a laugh on Prime when asked whether he ever lets his children win when playing cards.
Speaking about his life as a sportsman, he emphasised that it is part of the job “to learn how to deal with defeat. Unfortunately, I’ve had to learn that many times in my career.” However, he also enjoys it “when the children want to win. After all, that ambition is what got me where I am today,” said the 31-year-old.
Date
Time
Match
Saturday, 11 April
6.30 pm
FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
Wednesday, 15 April
9.00 pm
FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)