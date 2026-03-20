FC Bayern Munich, News and Rumours – "He’ll provoke him physically and really get under his skin": Will an FCB star become a nightmare for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior?

Former Bundesliga professional Maik Franz is particularly looking forward to the Champions League quarter-final clash between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid because of a personal rivalry.

Franz, once a rock-solid defender for clubs including VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, is convinced that Bayern’s full-back Konrad Laimer will make life extremely difficult for Real’s attacking star Vinicius Junior.

"He’ll really give him a hard time," said a downright euphoric Franz on Sport1’s Fantalk. "The way Laimer plays," the 44-year-old emphasised, "is exactly how you need to defend against Vinicius’ attacking skills." "He’ll be right up his arse, always hanging on his heels. He’ll be provoking him physically the whole time and really getting under his skin. I’m really looking forward to this duel. This elegant, fast Vinicius – and then comes this heel-biter, this piranha, and eats him alive."

Real had prevailed against Manchester City in the round of 16. Following a 3-0 win in the first leg, the Royals also won the return leg in England 2-1 on Tuesday, with Vinicius scoring a brace. "Let’s get them!", the 25-year-old declared immediately after the match, issuing a challenge to Bayern.

Even before Wednesday’s second-leg clash against Atalanta Bergamo, FCB were virtually certain to be Real’s quarter-final opponents, as the German record champions had won the first leg away 6-1. The second leg also went comfortably to the Munich side (4-1), with striker Harry Kane telling DAZN afterwards, with an eye on the challenge against Madrid: “We fear no one.”

The first leg in the Spanish capital takes place on 7 April, with Real travelling to Munich for the return leg eight days later. The winner will face another giant in the semi-finals, either Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool FC.