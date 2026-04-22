FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: Comparisons with Kaká are surfacing, and the super talent is said to be an increasingly hot topic at the club

Latest news, analysis and rumours surrounding FC Bayern Munich:
- “Musiala 2.0”? Kompany has only one big question left.
- Could a spectacular turnaround be on the cards at FC Bayern?
- Or could the club end up stuck with an unwanted transfer target?
Latest news, analysis and rumours surrounding FC Bayern Munich:
Talented Colombian midfielder Samuel Martinez is emerging as a serious target for FC Bayern Munich.
Munich-based paper tz recently confirmed the club’s interest in the 17-year-old, adding that Martinez is generating considerable enthusiasm within FC Bayern. Sources at the club compare his elegant, dynamic style to that of former AC Milan and Real Madrid playmaker Kaká. Observers note that his elegant, dynamic style echoes that of the former playmaker.
That comparison is driving the German record champions’ hope that the coveted teenager will choose Säbener Straße over competing suitors such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund.
The attacking midfielder currently plies his trade for the U20 side of Colombian top-flight outfit Atlético Nacional. Martínez recently dazzled at the South American U17 Championship, delivering three assists in six outings as Colombia claimed the title. He provided the assist for Colombia’s opening goal in both the 3-0 semi-final win over Brazil and Sunday’s 4-0 final triumph against Argentina.
According to tz, Bayern scout Christoph Kresse has already reached out to the player’s camp, while sporting director Christoph Freund is said to know the teenager well. Factors working in Bayern’s favour include the fact that the midfield talent, who prefers to operate as a number ten or an eight, is represented by a Bavarian agent, and that the club currently enjoys a strong reputation in Colombia thanks to Luis Díaz’s impressive performances for the German champions.
According to tz, he will decide on his future in the coming weeks. One thing is clear: should he choose Bayern, FIFA regulations mean he would only be able to move to Munich once he turns 18 in early April 2027.
Toni Kroos believes Bayern Munich must defend more effectively in their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain than they did in the dramatic quarter-final with Real Madrid.
“I think Bayern need to defend a touch better in the semi-final than they did against Real,” Kroos told Sky. “I think Paris can be a touch more effective in that regard. They defended very riskily in both games, which could have punished Real even more in the second leg.”
Bayern won 2-1 in Madrid but trailed 3-2 at home in the return fixture until late goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise turned the tie around, sending the German champions through 4-3 on the night.
If Bayern “tweak their defensive approach a little”, Kompany’s side will have a “good chance”, Kroos emphasised, before concluding: “For me, it’s a 50-50 affair.”
The first leg is scheduled for 28 April in Paris, with the return fixture set for 6 May in Munich.
Thiago Alcantara has heaped praise on his former club Bayern Munich for their impressive form this season, singling out the signing of Luis Diaz as a masterstroke.
“The team is having a spectacular season. I think they made absolutely the right decision in signing Luis Diaz. I know him from Liverpool and he is a fantastic player and a fantastic person too,” Thiago, who played for Bayern from 2013 to 2020, told Sky.
During his time at Liverpool, where he played until 2024, Thiago shared the pitch with Diaz for two-and-a-half years; the Colombian forward then moved from Anfield to Munich last summer in a €70 million deal.
In 43 appearances for the Bavarians, the Colombian attacking midfielder has already contributed 24 goals and 20 assists.
Bayern manager Vincent Kompany, he added, is “doing a great job”. “The squad is fantastic—a very good mix of experienced and young players. It’s a pleasure to watch Bayern.”
As for the front three of Díaz, Harry Kane and Michael Olise, Thiago calls them “spectacular. It’s not just about results and titles, but also about the style of play. You can definitely count them among the best attacking trios in the world,” the Spaniard concluded.
Date
Match
Competition
Wednesday, 22 April
Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Bayern
DFB Cup
Saturday 25 April
FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern
Bundesliga
Tuesday, 28 April
Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Bayern
Champions League
Saturday 2 May
Bundesliga
Bundesliga