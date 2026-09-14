Farewell Miklosko: the story of the goalkeeper who made Manchester United weep

West Ham United have announced the death of their legendary Czech goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko at the age of 64, after a brave three-year battle with cancer.
Miklosko stopped receiving treatment in December 2024. Days before that, he had bid farewell to his fans in fitting fashion, returning to the London Stadium to watch his side's Premier League match against Liverpool. The supporters gave him a hero's welcome and chanted his name at length, a scene that laid bare his special place in the hearts of the London club's faithful.