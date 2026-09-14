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West Ham United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid

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Farewell Miklosko: the story of the goalkeeper who made Manchester United weep

L. Miklosko
West Ham United
England

West Ham's legendary goalkeeper passes away after battle with cancer

West Ham United have announced the death of their legendary Czech goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko at the age of 64, after a brave three-year battle with cancer.

Miklosko stopped receiving treatment in December 2024. Days before that, he had bid farewell to his fans in fitting fashion, returning to the London Stadium to watch his side's Premier League match against Liverpool. The supporters gave him a hero's welcome and chanted his name at length, a scene that laid bare his special place in the hearts of the London club's faithful.

  • Announcement of the legendary goalkeeper's departure

    West Ham said in a moving official statement: "It is with great sadness and sorrow that West Ham United mourns the passing of our legendary former goalkeeper and coach, Ludek Miklosko." 

    The statement added: "Rest in peace, Ludek, our beloved and inspiring goalkeeper, and a great man with a kind heart."

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  • 400 matches and a love that never ends

    Miklosko played close to 400 matches in a West Ham shirt between 1990 and 1998, and became one of the players the fans loved most. They kept chanting his name long after he left, and he later returned as a goalkeeping coach.

    Glory came quickly. In his first full season in 1990-1991 he led the team to promotion to the old First Division, reached the FA Cup semi-final and was crowned the club's Player of the Season.

    One moment immortalised his name in Premier League history. On the final day of the 1994-1995 season he produced a heroic performance against Manchester United, and the match ended 1-1. That result denied the Red Devils the title and handed it to Blackburn Rovers, making it one of the most unforgettable matches in the history of the league.

    His bond with the club held to the end. When West Ham were crowned UEFA Europa Conference League champions in 2023 in the capital Prague, Miklosko was there. The supporters gave him a warm reception as he took a tour around the pitch before kick-off.

  • A farewell befitting a legend

    West Ham held a period of mourning for him before Tuesday's third-round Carabao Cup tie against Fulham. They will also dedicate their upcoming Championship clash with Queens Park Rangers on 9 October to his memory, having played 57 matches for the club between 1998 and 2001 before retiring.

    His son Martin paid tribute in a moving statement: "With hearts wrenched by grief, we mourn the passing of our father Ludek, after a brave battle with cancer. Our father loved West Ham United, and especially hearing his name chanted with pride and honour at every match. The club and its fans were, and will always remain, part of our family, so we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

    Miklosko won 42 caps for the Czechoslovakia and Czech Republic national teams. He ended his journey as head of the sporting department at his boyhood club Banik Ostrava, where it all began eight years before his move to England.

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