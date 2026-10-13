Como are preparing to face Feyenoord in their second Champions League league-phase match. At his pre-match press conference, Cesc Fabregas also found himself "forced" to defend Nico Paz amid intense media scrutiny and criticism of his limited contribution in front of goal compared with a year ago.
Fabregas: “Nico Paz is judged only on goals and assists, but I’m not worried. I miss the Champions League”
Twice against Van Bronckhorst
"One was the Champions League finaland also the World Cup final, then we crossed paths in Jakarta to do something together. Giovanni is a great person, and he is showing that he is also a great coach. The World Cup is the most wonderful thing a player can win, but that Champions League title still eludes me. It is the only thing missing for me as a player, but the past is made up of memories and I'm a coach now, which is wonderful."
Nico Paz's defence
"Nico Paz has played some good matches. Of course, he is always judged on goals and assists, but against Roma he had our three clearest chances.
He is a decisive, talented player who continues to improve. This is only his third season as a professional, and he has travelled more than 30,000 kilometres and played three matches.
It is a process, and I'm not worried. There are ups and downs sometimes, but I always think he is doing very well and, for me, the most important thing is seeing that he wants to improve."
Champions League management
"How do you manage the demands of the Champions League? The good thing is that I don't know: it's the first time we've played in the Champions League. For many, it was their debut. It's good to see the club growing steadily. We know we'll be judged on the result, but for us it's a dream that must gradually become reality. For us, it's a process: what you do at the beginning isn't the same as what you'll do after five years"
A chance for everyone
I want to give everyone a chance, because they give me so much enjoyment in training and in matches too, as when we went to battle against AC Milan at San Siro or to win against Atalanta. We are only at the beginning, I’m proud that they think we’re at a higher level, but I’m calm about the need to continue on our path."
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